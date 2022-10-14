Adidas confirms Moroccan art inspired Algerian soccer jersey

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The sports apparel company Adidas says it has resolved a dispute with Morocco over the new jersey collection for Algeria’s national soccer team. Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication accused the German company of “cultural appropriation” last month, saying that the design on the jerseys is a rip off of a traditional mosaic pattern of colored earthenware tiles, known in Morocco as zellige. Adidas acknowledged in a statement on Friday that the design on the rival North African team’s jerseys was “inspired indeed by the zellige mosaic pattern and was at no time intended to offend anyone.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.