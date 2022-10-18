Berlusconi says Russia’s Putin gifted him vodka, sweet note

ROME (AP) — Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi was heard on audiotape boasting that he had recently reconnected with Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and “sweet” letters. Italy’s LaPresse news agency published what it said were comments by Berlusconi to his center-right Forza Italia lawmakers. In the tape, Berlusconi says Putin sent him 20 bottles of vodka for his birthday, and that he sent 20 bottles of a sparkling Italian red wine to the Russian leader. The comments made front-page news as Italy’s conservative coalition divvies Cabinet posts before forming a new government. It will be headed by Giorgia Meloni, who has strongly backed Ukraine in Russia’s war. Berlusconi’s office insisted it was an old tale.

