EU leaders united against Russia, divided over energy summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders head into Thursday’s energy summit looking for joint measures to contain an energy crisis that has already dented their economy and threatens to spread more hardship this winter. But finding a common answer to the energy crisis fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine is proving to be a tall order. Natural gas prices spiraled out of control last summer when EU members outbid one another to fill up their reserves for winter. Now EU leaders will seek to pool purchases of gas and set a temporary price cap to make sure an overheated market does not return. But Germany and Netherlands have raised major issues about a proposal to cap natural gas prices, which many other EU nations want to do.

