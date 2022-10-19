Netflix, United Airlines rise; Lennar, Olaplex fall

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Elevance Health Inc., up $9.54 to $487.81.

The airline’s shareholders voted to accept a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue Airways.

Spirit Airlines Inc., up 31 cents to $19.80.

The haircare company cut its sales forecast for the year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc., down $5.55 to $4.24.

The Dutch supplier of semiconductor chip-making equipment beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $17.41 to $211.14.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.85 to $39.10.

Netflix Inc., up $31.52 to $272.38.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

