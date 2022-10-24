Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. They were only one payment away from owning their mobile home. Like others, they were uninsured. The government-sparked wildfire helped to shine a light on what state officials are calling a crisis, where insurance coverage for everything from homes to workers compensation comes at premiums that often make it unobtainable. New Mexico is banking on a California insurance company to relocate to the state and put a dent in the problem. But the merger has been clouded by pay-to-play allegations and remains stalled in court.

