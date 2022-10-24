Insider Q&A: GoodTime CEO Ahryun Moon on automation

Ahryun Moon got into programming because she wanted to automate the tedious parts of her job as a financial analyst. She did, becoming a programmer first then founding GoodTime, a startup that helps businesses schedule job interviews. Moon spoke with The Associated Press about automation, workplace diversity and how the pandemic changed job interviews. She says she doesn’t see her company as replacing jobs with automation. Rather, she says, “what we automate is the portion that really humans shouldn’t be doing.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.