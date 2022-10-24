Tentative deal would boost pay for 8,000 Southwest workers

DALLAS (AP) — Airline workers are pushing for better pay in the midst of a travel recovery. The machinists’ union said Monday that more than 8,000 customer-service workers at Southwest Airlines could get raises of up to 25% over four years under a tentative deal. The agreement with Southwest still faces a ratification vote by the workers, who rejected a slightly less generous package in May. The agreement covers people who work at Southwest ticket counters and airport gates. The union says that the contract also includes bonuses and protection against mandatory overtime. Airlines have been scrambling for workers, and they’re under intense pressure to raise pay as air travel rebounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.