Agnelli, Juve officials could face false accounting trial

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, vice president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene are among 15 people who could face a trial for alleged false accounting and irregularities in player transfers following a notification from the public prosecutor’s office in Turin. Prosecutors have been investigating since last year whether Juventus cashed in on illegal commissions from transfer and loans of players. Juventus said last year that it was cooperating with investigators but that “it believes to have acted in compliance with the laws and regulations.” The prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that 16 subjects were under investigation: Juventus and 15 people.

