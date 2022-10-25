Skip to Content
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe

By ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct the U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Justice Department announced Monday the two men are charged with trying to direct a person they believed was a government cooperator to provide inside information about the Huawei investigation. But the person was a double agent working with the FBI. Eleven other Chinese nationals have been charged with various additional offenses that FBI Director Christopher Wray says show China’s “economic assaults and their rights violations are part of the same problem.” A Chinese government official says Beijing opposes U.S. efforts to “suppress Chinese companies.”

