Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — If you’re thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. Clorox said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn’t include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product that is registered as a disinfectant. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled cleaners may contain bacteria found widely in soil and water. The commission says people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.