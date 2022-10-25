Millennial Money: 7 credit card moves to stretch your budget

If you’re trying to navigate inflation costs, some lesser-known money moves can unlock savings on your credit card. Whether you’re looking to ditch an annual fee, earn better rewards or make the most of cardholder incentives, familiarize yourself with actions that can free up money to put toward other goals. Learn about ways to maximize different credit card incentives and explore options like downgrading or upgrading a card, reallocating an existing credit limit, negotiating a lower interest rate or earning a retention bonus. Remember these options as spending needs change with fluctuating costs to make the most of your credit cards.

