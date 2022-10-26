Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against President Joe Biden’s administration in the past 20 months. The proliferation of lawsuits against the federal government ranks Missouri second nationally, behind only Louisiana. Schmitt, a Republican, has cited the suits in his U.S. Senate campaign as evidence of his ability to stand up to the Democratic president. His suits have generated mixed results so far. Schmitt’s Democratic Senate opponent, Trudy Busch Valentine, contends he is wasting taxpayer resources on publicity-seeking lawsuits. Schmitt says it is part of his responsibility to try to keep the federal government in check.

