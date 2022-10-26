EU, US set up task force to resolve electric vehicle feud

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. and European Union officials have set up a task force tasked with resolving a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufactures in the 27-member nation bloc and break World Trade Organization rules. Under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a tax credit of up to $7,500 could be granted to lower the cost of an electric vehicle as long as it runs on a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent. The EU says the measure is a potential trans-Atlantic trade barrier discriminating against foreign producers. The EU announced the creation of the task force on Wednesday.

