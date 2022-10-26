Ford disbands Argo AI autonomous vehicle unit, posts loss

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is disbanding Argo AI, the autonomous vehicle company that it owns jointly with Volkswagen. The company says in its third-quarter earnings materials that its switching investment priorities from fully autonomous vehicles to advanced driver-assist systems. Ford is taking a $2.7 billion accounting charge to reduce the value of its investment in Pittsburgh-based Argo, and it’s writing off a cash investment of about $500 million. Due largely to the accounting charge, the Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford reported a net loss of $827 million from July through September. Many of Argo’s 2,000 employees will be hired by Ford or VW.

