EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament and EU member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035. EU negotiators sealed on Thursday night the first agreement of the bloc’s “Fit for 55” package set up by the Commission to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade. According to the bloc’s data, transport is the only sector where greenhouse gas emissions have increased in the past three decades, rising 33.5% between 1990 and 2019. Passenger cars are a major polluter, accounting for 61% of total CO2 emissions from EU road transport.

