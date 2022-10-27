Skip to Content
NLRB alleges Amazon’s Jassy violated labor law in interviews

By HALELUYA HADERO
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint accusing Amazon CEO Andy Jassy of violating labor law during media interviews this year where he said workers are better off without a union. The complaint, dated Tuesday, focuses on interviews Jassy conducted with CNBC and Bloomberg. In an April interview with CNBC, Jassy said he believes workers are better off having “direct connections with their managers.” He said unions could get in the way of change because they’re “much more bureaucratic” and “much slower.” He made similar statements during an interview in June at the Bloomberg Tech Summit. The NLRB says the statements were “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees” from exercising their labor rights. An Amazon spokesperson disputed the allegations.

