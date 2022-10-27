Prosecutors take charge of probe into Baldwin shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that binders of information were turned over to the Santa Fe-based district attorney’s office without setting forth any recommendations on possible charges. Prosecutors are beginning their review. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded by a gunshot during setup for a scene in the western movie “Rust” at a film set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally.

