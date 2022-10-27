Rail strike worry prompts businesses to seek WH intervention

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the White House and Congress to be ready to intervene. A coalition of 322 business groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday urging him to make sure the deals he helped broker last month get approved because a railroad strike would have dire consequences for the economy. All 12 rail unions must approve their agreements to prevent a strike next month. The five-year deals include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses, but the negotiations hinge on quality-of-life concerns about paid sick time and demanding schedules.

