Oil giants rake in record profits amid high energy prices

Oil companies brought in record profits once again as consumers worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with $19.66 billion in profits in the third quarter. Chevron had a record $11.23 billion in profits. Oil and natural gas prices were high globally, as demand grew faster than supply. The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways. Americans have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months. And high energy prices also hit manufacturers and retailers, who pass on those costs to customers in the form of high prices for food, clothing and other goods.

