Swedes want further probing into Baltic Sea pipe line blasts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor wants “a supplementary crime scene investigation” at the site of explosions that damaged two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said Friday a preliminary probe concluded the cause was “suspected gross sabotage.” Ljungqvist said he understood the intense interest in determining what happened to the Nord Stream I and 2 pipelines, which were built to carry Russian gas to Germany. But he says it’s important that investigators “now get to work in peace and quiet.” The Swedish Security Service previously said that undersea “detonations” on Sept. 26 caused extensive damage to the pipelines in international waters off Sweden and Denmark.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.