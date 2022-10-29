Ahead of harsh winter, tourism roars back in Mediterranean

CAPE SOUNION, Greece (AP) — Tourism is making a stronger comeback from the coronavirus pandemic than many expected. That’s in part due to a strong U.S. dollar and pent-up demand for travel in Europe after years of COVID-19 restrictions. It’s a blessing for the economies of southern European countries like Greece, Italy, Spain and Cyprus. The travel bug also has helped ease the continent’s tilt toward recession brought on by rocketing energy prices, the war in Ukraine and lasting disruptions from the pandemic. But experts warn the rebound is unlikely to last and that hopes of building year-round holiday destinations are being stalled by a lack of long-term planning in Mediterranean economies.

