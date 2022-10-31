Campari Group adding to its Kentucky bourbon business

Italian-based Campari Group says it will add to its Kentucky bourbon portfolio in a deal to obtain a majority stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery. The deal includes plans for Campari to eventually complete the acquisition. The spirits company already owns Wild Turkey. Campari said Monday it will purchase an initial 70% interest in Wilderness Trail, a bourbon and rye whiskey producer in Danville, Kentucky. Under the deal, Campari will acquire the remaining 30% of Wilderness Trail in 2031. The 70% purchase of Wilderness Trail is valued at $420 million. The total deal for complete ownership is valued at $600 million.

