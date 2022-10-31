Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi attack

With some help from Twitter’s new owner, misinformation about the grievous attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is surging online. Authorities say the suspect in the attack has told police he was targeting the House speaker, and there’s no reason to believe he knew her husband before he broke into their home Friday. Yet that hasn’t stopped bizarre conspiracy theories from spreading. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, amplified one conspiracy theory claiming Paul Pelosi knew his attacker. Musk later deleted his tweet. Prominent Republicans including Donald Trump Jr. and Marjorie Taylor Greene have also spread the unfounded claim.

