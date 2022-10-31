Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 9:37 AM

Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts

KTVZ

By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer

Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. One proposal would make some users pay if they want to keep a blue check mark on their profile. Twitter has historically used the mark to verify higher-profile accounts, including Musk’s, so that other users know it’s really them. Critics have derided the mark as an elite status symbol. Musk has invited a group of tech world friends and investors to help guide the San Francisco-based company’s transformation, which is likely to include a shakeup of its staff.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content