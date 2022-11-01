Ships sail from Ukraine despite Russia suspending grain deal

LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain are still departing Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. The U.N. said Tuesday that three ships carrying corn, wheat and sunflower meal left through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July. A total of 14 ships also sailed Monday. Analysts say Russia still is bound by the terms of the grain deal it signed with Turkey and the U.N., including a commitment not to target civilian vessels traveling under the agreement. Such an attack also would violate international law. Russia cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in announcing the suspension.

