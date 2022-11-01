Uber sees strong bookings in Q4 as riders return

Shares of Uber are surging before the market open Tuesday after the ride-hailing company gave a fourth-quarter forecast indicating that consumers are growing increasingly more comfortable using the service now that pandemic fears have mostly eased. Uber Technologies Inc. announced that it foresees fourth-quarter gross bookings rising 23% to 27% year over year on a constant currency basis, totaling $30 billion to $31 billion. For the third quarter, gross bookings increased 26% to $29.1 billion, or 32% on a constant currency basis. Trips grew 19% to about 21 million trips a day, on average.

