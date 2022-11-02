Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark’s general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government with broader support across the political divide. It’s something she had suggested before the election. The two seats in the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland meant that the so-called red bloc of Frederiksen reached the required 90-seat majority and put her in a strong position after Tuesday’s tight election.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.