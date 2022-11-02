With no word on visas, Canada’s CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canada’s public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by months-long silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of re-staffing. China has taken an increasingly hard line in foreign relations, and ties with Canada nose-dived after China, the U.S. and Canada completed what was effectively a high-stakes prisoner swap last year involving a top executive from Chinese tech giant Huawei who had been charged with fraud by the U.S.

