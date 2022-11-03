Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Amnesty International is urging suppliers of aviation fuel to Myanmar to suspend such shipments to prevent the military from using them to conduct air attacks on civilian targets. The London-based rights group said in a report released Thursday that it has documented diversion of aviation fuel that is supposed to be used only for civilian travel and transport to the military. It also called on Puma Energy Asia, a company owned by global commodity giant Trafigura that is a major supplier to Myanmar, to mitigate damage caused by the use of jet fuel obtained by the military. The report followed recent reports of air strikes that have killed dozens of non-combatants.

By ELAINE KURTENBACH and GRANT PECK Associated Press

