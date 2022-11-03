Canada orders Chinese companies to sell lithium assets

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Three Chinese companies have been ordered to sell lithium mining assets in Canada after the country’s government imposed limits on foreign involvement in supplying “critical minerals” used in batteries and high-tech products. The order comes as tensions simmer between the West and China over control of sources of lithium, rare earths, cadmium and other minerals used in mobile phones, wind turbines, solar cells, electric cars and other emerging technologies. Chinese miners are investing in production in Africa, Latin America, Canada and elsewhere as the ruling Communist Party encourages development of electric car, clean energy and other tech industries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.