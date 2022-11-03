Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect

The seeds of misinformation about next week’s midterm elections were planted in 2020. That’s when baseless conspiracy theories about the presidential election took root and festered, helping to spur the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Despite efforts by tech companies to slow their spread, misleading claims about mail ballots, vote tallying and certification never went away. In many cases, the claims are based on debunked allegations of election irregularities or misunderstandings of longtime election practices. Researchers who track misinformation say the volume of false claims offers up a stark reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are threatening to reshape American politics.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.