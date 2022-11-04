Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:08 PM

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

KTVZ

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $4.44 to $92.61 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $3.90 to $98.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.91 a gallon. December natural gas rose 42 cents to $6.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $45.70 to $1,676.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.35 to $20.78 an ounce and December copper rose 26 cents to $3.69 a pound.

The dollar fell to 146.79 Japanese yen from 148.26 yen. The euro rose to 99.46 cents from 97.53 cents.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content