Ex-LAPD captain’s loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles police captain’s ties to Hollywood are under scrutiny after prosecutors say he leaked a sexual assault victim’s confidential police report to CBS and its former leader Les Moonves. The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday it was conducting an internal affairs investigation into Cory Palka’s conduct and the state attorney general was probing any criminal elements after a report said he conspired with CBS to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves. Palka retired last year as a commander after 34 years with the department. He had overseen the Hollywood Division of LAPD. He did not respond to requests for comment.

By BRIAN MELLEY and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

