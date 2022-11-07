Airline flights resume between Colombia and Venezuela

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Commercial flights between Colombia and Venezuela have resumed as relations improve between the South American neighbors following the election of Colombia’s first leftist president. The first flight to connect both countries Monday was operated by Turpial, an airline owned by a retired Venezuelan air force coronel. Satena, which is owned by Colombia’s air force, will run the second flight between the countries, which is scheduled to take off from Bogota’s international airport Wednesday. One way tickets for the 90-minute flight between Caracas and Bogota are selling on Turpial’s site for $240, which is about twelve times Venezuela’s monthy minimum wage. Satena is selling one way tickets for $300.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.