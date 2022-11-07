California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under a court complaint and settlement agreement both filed Monday. Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler installed devices that made it seem like the vehicles were meeting emissions requirement. But the vehicles actually polluted at many times the legal limit. The complaint says Bosch knew or should have known that the automakers were violating environmental and consumer protection laws. The company isn’t admitting liability.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.