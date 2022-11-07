Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. The postponement will give probation officers more time to recommend the punishment for engineering scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. The 57-year-old Balwani is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7 for his conviction on 12 counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients. The 38-year-old Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18 on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy. Both ace up to 20 years in prison.