Insider Q&A: Kind Founder Lubetzky on entrepreneurship

To entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky, kindness means more than just being nice. The founder of Kind snacks says kindness requires the strength of action. It’s a lesson Lubetzky learned from his father, a Latvian Jew who survived the Holocaust. Lubetzky launched Kind in 2004, honoring his father with the name. The health-conscious brand helped transform the snack category, and Lubetzky sold it to Mars in 2020 for an estimated $5 billion. Lubetzky has invested that into new food brands like Somos Foods, which aims to bring authentic Mexican products to U.S. groceries. He’s also launched charitable foundations and nonprofits like Starts with Us, which tries to overcome political and cultural division.

