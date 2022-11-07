Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:02 PM

Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

KTVZ

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer

Tyson Foods heir and Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed. According to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday from a woman who returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed.  When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated.” Tyson faces a court hearing in December. Tyson Foods says it’s aware of the incident but considers it a personal matter and had no comment.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content