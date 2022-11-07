U.S. sanctions South African Islamic State-affiliated firms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed its second round of sanctions in less than a week on people and firms in Africa who it says have provided financial or material support to the Islamic State group. The latest financial penalties target South African entities accused of expressing “the will and intent to attack the interests of the United States.” This comes after the U.S. last week sanctioned what it said was a Somali Islamic State weapons trafficking cell. Government reports outline how the Islamic State group is expanding its presence in Africa after the group faced defeats in Iraq and Syria.

