California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost EV adoption

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters are weighing whether to boost taxes on the rich to put more electric cars on the roads. Proposition 30 would add a 1.75% tax on incomes of more than $2 million. Most of the money raised would add more electric vehicles and charging stations to California roads. One-fifth would go to wildfire fighting resources. Transportation and wildfires are two major sources of carbon emissions and air pollution. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes the measure, calling it a taxpayer-funded gift rideshare companies like Lyft, which funded the “yes” campaign. State regulations say rideshare companies must ensure nearly all trips booked through their app are zero-emission by 2030.

