Colorado votes on decriminalizing ‘magic mushrooms’

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are deciding whether theirs will be the second state, after Oregon, to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older. A ballot measure would create state-regulated “healing centers” for participants to experience the drug. Proponents hope Colorado will join Oregon in establishing a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Colorado’s initiative also would allow an advisory board to eventually add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Supporters say psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety, addiction and other conditions. Critics argue decriminalization will jeopardized public safety.

