Millennial Money: Set financial limits for holiday visits

The concept of “going home for the holidays” changes throughout your life, and many millennials are currently going through that transition. Even people the same age can be at very different life stages, with a wide range of financial situations, relationships and expectations from family about holiday visits. Setting financial boundaries for holiday travel that fit your situation this year can lower your costs and stress levels. Try tactics like setting expectations with family and friends early, offering to host at your place or having an un-Thanksgiving to celebrate the holiday during a less-busy time of year.

