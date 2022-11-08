Spanish minister under growing pressure over border deaths
By RENATA BRITO
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s interior minister is coming under increased pressure to be more transparent about how Spanish security forces responded to a June storming of its border with Morocco that led to the deaths of at least 23 migrants in the North African enclave of Melilla. Spanish members of parliament from across the political spectrum are pushing for the opening of a parliamentary investigation. Some are calling for Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s resignation. Grande-Marlaska has denied the allegations, claiming that none of the deaths occurred on Spanish territory.