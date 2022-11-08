Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men’s deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology. The four widows launched the case in 2017. It was rejected in a final ruling by The Hague District Court in March. Their husbands were among nine activists from the Ogoni tribe who were hanged in 1995 for the murder of four political rivals. Supporters say they were really targeted because of their involvement in protests against environmental damage by Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary. Lawyer Channa Samkalden confirmed the end of the case in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.