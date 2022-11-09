Canada FM warns businesses against deepening China ties

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister says China is an increasingly disruptive, global power and is warning businesses against deepening their ties, saying it carries “geopolitical risks.” Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly made the remarks at the University of Toronto ahead of her government introducing a Indo-Pacific strategy next month. The remarks represent a pivot for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, who have generally tried to avoid inflaming tensions with Beijing. China previously embraced Trudeau in part because of his father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who in 1970 became one of the first Western leaders to establish diplomatic relations with Communist China.

