Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

A day after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results is zeroing in on the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. In Arizona, most of the misleading claims now circulating online began after problems emerged Tuesday with voter tabulation machines in Maricopa County. In Pennsylvania, baseless allegations are spreading about delays in vote counting. Misinformation experts say it’s not unusual for voting irregularities or delays to be spun into rumors. Overall, however, few problems were reported Tuesday and threats of political violence did not materialize.

