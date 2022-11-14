48,000 University of California academic workers on strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses have walked off the job Monday. They’re calling for better pay and benefits. The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December. Picket lines went up at 8 a.m. The workers say that without significant pay raises, they can’t afford to live in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley where housing costs are soaring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.