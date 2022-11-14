Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
By FRANK JORDANS and KELVIN CHAN
Associated Press
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — Global climate talks in Egypt are headed into their second half with plenty of uncertainty left over whether there’ll be a substantial deal to combat climate change. Tens of thousands of delegates from nearly 200 countries, observers, experts, activists and journalists, returned to the conference zone in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh after a one-day break. The top U.N. top climate official appealed for constructive diplomacy to match the high-flying rhetoric heard during the opening days of the talks. Some delegates were already talking about the possibility of a walkout by developing nations unless key demands for more aid to poor countries are met during the talks.