Germany’s Scholz: Asia-Pacific ‘far more than just China’

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said during a visit to Singapore that his country wants to strengthen its economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that it is “far more than just China.” Scholz was in Singapore Monday on the second leg of an Asian trip that started in Vietnam and also will take him to the summit in Bali, Indonesia, of the Group of 20 global powers. The journey follows a visit to Beijing earlier this month and comes as Germany grapples with its future trade and political relationship with China. Scholz is encouraging German companies to diversify but is not discouraging business with China.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.