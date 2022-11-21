Yemen: Houthi drones attack ship at oil terminal

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s internationally recognized government says Houthi rebels have targeted at ship an oil terminal in the south of the country. The government says Monday’s strike took place while a commercial ship was in the port of Al-Dabah and that it had been carried out by drones. It did not say whether there was any damage The Houthis appeared to acknowledge the strike, saying that the ship had “refused to heed warnings.” A series of such attacks in recent weeks threaten to escalate the conflict after months of relative calm.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.